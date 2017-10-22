Outgoing KPL champs, Tusker congratulates Gor Mahia

The outgoing champions joined other high profile Kenyans, including president Uhuru Kenyatta in sending their congratulatory messages to K’Ogalo

Former Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker have congratulated Gor Mahia for clinching a 16th KPL title.

Gor Mahia were confirmed the new winners last Saturday following a 1-0 win against Ulinzi Stars at Kericho Green Stadium.

K'Ogalo sealed a record KPL title with four games to go until the end of the season following a slim win in Kericho thanks to a Medie Kagere's lone strike.

The outgoing champions, Tusker joined other high profile Kenyans, including President Uhuru Kenyatta in sending their congratulatory messages to K’Ogalo who have lost only four out of their 30 games this far.

“Congratulations OfficialGMFC the incoming Premier League champions,” Tusker posted on their official Twitter account.

Gor Mahia are currently top of the league with 26 points after 30 rounds of matches.