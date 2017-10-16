Overconfidence to blame for Kakamega Homeboyz lose

Overconfidence is to blame for Kakamega Homeboyz lose against Nakumatt FC, coach Mike Mururi thinks.

Kepha Aswani’s second-half brace handed Kakamega Homeboyz a 2-1 defeat on Sunday at Mumias Complex, a result that left Coach Mururi pointing an accusing finger at his players’ 'bloated ego' prior to the match.

“We really expected to collect all three points. But this is football and you learn the lesson, you underestimate your opponent at your own peril,” said Mururi in a post-match interview with KPL website.

“It is devastating to lose the match when the league is coming to a close and we are in such an excellent position to challenge for top honours.”

The lose cost Kakamega Homeboyz a place in the standing having dropped to fourth behind leaders, Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Tusker who climbed to third following a 4-0 win over Muhoroni Youth.

Nakumatt are 11th with 33 points while Homeboyz have 45 points.