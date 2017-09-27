Over the moon - Uncapped Overton stunned by Ashes call-up

Somerset paceman Craig Overton was one of three uncapped players named in England's Ashes squad on Wednesday.

The Somerset paceman was among three uncapped players named in a 16-man touring party to face Australia.

Overton, leg-spinner Mason Crane and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will be hoping to make their Test debuts during a five-match series which starts in Brisbane on November 23.

The towering 23-year-old quick, who also has a first-class century and seven fifties to his name, said he was given a welcome surprise when selector James Whitaker phoned him on Tuesday.

"I'd heard some bits and pieces coming out in the press but you're never quite sure until you get the call," he said.

"It was still a shock when I got the call last night but it was a nice call to get. James Whitaker rang me just as I pulled in to the drive at home.

"As soon as I'd hung up I called my dad to let him know and we had a really nice conversation. I spoke to Jamie [his twin brother and Somerset team-mate] last night too and he was really happy for me.

"It's been a tough year for him but hopefully he'll come back strongly and I'm sure he'll get his chance soon."

Overton added: "It's a dream come true. Playing for England has always been a dream of mine and to get the chance in Australia makes it even more special. It doesn't get much bigger than an Ashes tour and I can't wait to get out there."

Batsmen James Vince and Gary Ballance were recalled at the expense of Tom Westley.

Ben Stokes was named in the squad two days after his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and is expected to be fit for the series despite suffering a fracture to his right hand.