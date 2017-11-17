Owen Farrell is England’s leader, their go-to man. He is genuinely world-class
During the 2008/09 season I was fortunate to train with the Saracens men’s academy team on a number of occasions.
The thinking was that the England women’s squad would improve dramatically by training with the best young talent in the men’s game, and my team-mates and I were welcomed into Academy setups across the country.
I learnt so much from those sessions, many of which were overseen by Eddie Jones, who at that time was Saracens’ director of rugby.
It certainly helped that the Saracens academy side was packed with players who were clearly destined for great things. I remember thinking that George Kruis was fantastic, Jamie George was clearly going to be a brilliant player and Will Fraser was a serious prospect, too.
Then there was Owen Farrell. He would have been around 18 then but even at that stage we knew he was going to be special - he just had an aura about him. He had a Justin Bieber style haircut he would probably rather forget but apart from that he was exactly the same person as he is now: calm and collected but also extremely self-critical and filled with a drive to maximise his immense talent.
He was incredibly focused, and it didn’t matter to him that he was training against a woman - he quite rightly saw you as nothing more than an opposition player with a weakness that he would find and ruthlessly exploit.
In my case he thought tackling might not be my strong point. I remember one night, in a session run by Eddie, he decided to run down my channel and test out that theory. I lined him up and in true Sam Underhill style I stopped him in his tracks. He didn’t run at me again after that. Even Eddie was impressed.
But despite getting the better of him that time, what struck me was how assured Owen was in everything he did. Every action was thought through, nothing done just for the sake of it. He was a very physical player who relished confrontation, but he also had a tactical brain that was constantly scanning the opposition, looking for gaps.
As I sat in the stands at Twickenham last weekend I could see that very little has changed. Owen was only the waterboy for England’s game with Argentina but his mind was always working, looking for chinks in the armour that his team-mates could exploit. He was very vocal, shouting out instructions to the team and issuing them in person when he went on to hand over the drinks. He was a leader in that team even though he wasn’t playing.
Despite his efforts what last weekend demonstrated was how much England miss Farrell when he’s not playing, and I’m sure Eddie had no hesitation in bringing him back into the side to face Australia on Saturday afternoon.
The thing with Owen is that when he is at his best - and he is almost always at his best - he not only plays well himself but improves the performances of those around him, a quality few players possess.
I think there are four reasons for that. The first is that he plays on the gainline. England spent too much of last weekend going backwards or laterally, making it so much harder to make an impact in a well-organised Argentine defence. You have to be brave to stand so flat as a second receiver, but Owen has the confidence in his ability to do so to give his team an advantage.
The second is that he ups the tempo. He is so quick in his decision making and has such a broad skill-set that he can assess and execute within a heartbeat of receiving the ball. England are far less static when he plays.
The third is that he ruthlessly takes his opportunities. I rate Henry Slade as a player but there was one pass last weekend that went into touch rather than into Nathan Hughes’ hands. If executed, it would have been a certain try. Farrell would have nailed that pass.
That feeds into the fourth point - he thrives under pressure. I simply don’t remember him having a bad game in a big match, and I would expect him to be the key man this afternoon.
At present he is England’s stand-out player, and a shoe-in for any World XV. He also has the potential to emulate Jonny Wilkinson by transcending his sport - he really is that good. Owen is incredibly well known within rugby but hasn’t had that ‘drop-goal moment’ that catapults his fame into the stratosphere across other sports. Maro Itoje also has the potential to reach that level, but Owen is on the cusp of it - and I believe that could happen during the 2019 World Cup.
Right now he is England’s leader, their go-to man. He gels the back division together and thinks two to three phases ahead to make the most of any gaps. He is genuinely world-class.
But despite all that, there’s one thing he’ll never be able to do - get round me when I try to tackle him!