Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje 'hate' decision by Eddie Jones to rest them for Argentina Test

The competitive ferocity that England will take on to the field against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday can be gauged as much by the reaction of the two English Lions rested for the fixture, Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje, as it can be in the seven Lions chosen.

Eddie Jones admits both players “hated” his decision and are decidedly unhappy they have been instructed to sit out the first of the three Old Mutual Wealth test matches. The pair argued their corner with intent, with Jones having to point out he was the boss and that this is what was happening.

“They hate it, which is a great reaction,” said Jones. “They hate it because they want to play every Test. They love playing for England. They are proud of playing and they want to be part of a winning team. They don’t like it. But that is why they are such great players because they are so competitive. We had to convince them, not just me but all the staff, that it was in their best interests and of the team. At the end of the day, not everyone is on the same level [of authority] and they have got to understand I run the team. I make the decisions. I told them this was going to be the right thing for them, what we needed to do for them.”

Jones had long ago indicated he would gauge the fatigue and performance levels of the Lions as they returned to action for their clubs. Several on parade on Saturday – backs Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson as well as loosehead prop Mako Vunipola (as well as replacement hooker Jamie George) – started all three Tests against New Zealand. So did Farrell, while Itoje featured in the second and third Tests. The clinching assessment was made at last week’s training camp in Portugal. Jones has a battery of scientific data at his fingertips, yet his final judgment came down to instinct.