Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje 'hate' decision by Eddie Jones to rest them for Argentina Test
The competitive ferocity that England will take on to the field against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday can be gauged as much by the reaction of the two English Lions rested for the fixture, Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje, as it can be in the seven Lions chosen.
Eddie Jones admits both players “hated” his decision and are decidedly unhappy they have been instructed to sit out the first of the three Old Mutual Wealth test matches. The pair argued their corner with intent, with Jones having to point out he was the boss and that this is what was happening.
“They hate it, which is a great reaction,” said Jones. “They hate it because they want to play every Test. They love playing for England. They are proud of playing and they want to be part of a winning team. They don’t like it. But that is why they are such great players because they are so competitive. We had to convince them, not just me but all the staff, that it was in their best interests and of the team. At the end of the day, not everyone is on the same level [of authority] and they have got to understand I run the team. I make the decisions. I told them this was going to be the right thing for them, what we needed to do for them.”
Jones had long ago indicated he would gauge the fatigue and performance levels of the Lions as they returned to action for their clubs. Several on parade on Saturday – backs Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson as well as loosehead prop Mako Vunipola (as well as replacement hooker Jamie George) – started all three Tests against New Zealand. So did Farrell, while Itoje featured in the second and third Tests. The clinching assessment was made at last week’s training camp in Portugal. Jones has a battery of scientific data at his fingertips, yet his final judgment came down to instinct.
“It is a bit like being a horse trainer,” said Jones. “You have wellness stats, urine stats, psychological stats, GPS stats, reform and reload stats, you have all these things but you have to look at the person and see what they are ready to do. It comes down to my gut feel for what they need. The stats are not always right. I would never have picked George Smith [the 111-cap Wallaby flanker] if that was the case. George Smith couldn’t beat [replacement prop) Dan Cole carrying, or Harry Williams in a beep test. George didn’t need to do weeks of conditioning. He just played the game.”
That much is true of Jones’s decision to go with Mako Vunipola. The Saracens prop had a gruelling season, rounded off with the Lions tour, and has been prominent again. But Jones sees little point in putting Vunipola on the sort of reconditioning programmes Farrell and Itoje are currently on as they look to make up for what they missed in the close season.
“One thing I know about Mako is that he loves playing rugby and he hates training,” said Jones. “So that is a pretty simple equation for me. I don’t see much value in him going on training blocks. He is much better off playing the game.”
Jones has opted to hand the No 12 shirt worn by Farrell last season to Henry Slade, who impressed in the outside channel in the two Tests in Argentina in June. Farrell, as well as Itoje, remains in camp and is expected to be in the dressing room at Twickenham on Saturday but not to impart his usual bullish exhortations pre-battle.
“Owen will probably be in the changing room and can help as he is a great role model but I have made it quite clear, from now on, it is not Owen who owns the responsibility, it is the players who own the responsibility,” said Jones.
On the field, that precise responsibility devolves to Slade, the coming thing for quite a while. This is a real opportunity to impress. Jones has noted significant change over the past year.
“Sometimes talented kids don’t understand you have to work hard to change that talent into consistent performance,” said Jones. “Henry has really learnt that. One of the most important stats we collect is on high-speed running, with the ball kicked over your head, the chase, then the kick back over your head and you have to sprint back. Henry was the lowest 12 months ago. This Tuesday when he trained he was the highest [score]. He has got nice balance, good feet and anticipation – he sees what is coming. He’s got everything.”
His midfield partner, Jonathan Joseph, believes “something special” could work between them in that Slade “has the ability to see space which is what outside backs thrive on”.
George Ford also has that sort of vision and his authority will be enhanced should Dylan Hartley leave the field, with Jones saying the fly-half would take over as captain. England were forced into a late reshuffle of their bench when flanker Tom Curry damaged a wrist in training yesterday. Exeter’s Sam Simmonds has been called up.