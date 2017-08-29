Owen Farrell signs new five-year deal with Saracens

Saracens have tied down Owen Farrell, with the England and Lions fly-half signing a new contract running until 2022.

England fly-half Owen Farrell has committed his long-term future to European champions Saracens by signing a new five-year contract ahead of the 2017-18 Premiership season.

A nominee for World Rugby's player of the year award in 2016, Farrell has won three domestic titles with Saracens in addition to back-to-back European Champions Cups.

The 25-year-old toured with the British and Irish Lions for a second time this year, starting all three Tests as Warren Gatland's men earned a 1-1 series draw with New Zealand.

Farrell said of his fresh Saracens deal: "It's an opportunity to hopefully grow with this group again for the next few years; to get better and improve on what we've already done.

He added of his team-mates: "We've known each other for such a long time now. We're all best mates. To come through with them and be able to spend day in and day out with them, to share what we are doing, is the most important thing.

"This team has got a long way to go still. To see how far we can take it is exciting."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: "Owen has developed into one of the leading players in world rugby since he graduated from the Saracens academy. He is one of our own, so for him to commit his long-term future to the club is huge news.

"We're delighted that he'll be extending his stay. He continues to set the standards as a player both for Saracens and on the international scene. The whole club is looking forward to seeing him excel in a Saracens shirt at Allianz Park over the coming years."

Farrell has made 152 appearances for Saracens since making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2008.