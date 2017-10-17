How Owen Farrell has taken his game to a new level - and is bringing Saracens with him

Owen Farrell might look back on the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour to Australia as something of a turning point in his development. Alongside Jonathan Sexton as one of only two specialist fly-halves, he would have needed to direct a star-studded squad at the age of 21.

In the ensuing seasons, Farrell has come on rapidly in all facets. And now, after returning from a second Lions assignment in New Zealand, he seems to have reached another level entirely.

From Farrell’s very first appearance of the current campaign, off the bench at Bath, he has looked extremely sharp and assured. On Sunday, following a couple of early errors, he drove Saracens’ domineering defeat of Northampton. Here is a look a few of his contributions.

The accuracy and pace of Owen Farrell’s long passing is something that has improved over the past couple of years, but time at inside centre has also enhanced his gain-line distribution. The build-up to Saracens’ opening try showcased both of these traits.

First, he sends up the ever-willing Brad Barritt on first-phase ball off a lineout. Notice Liam Williams arcing around from the blindside wing already. George North, Northampton’s edge defender, is the man Saracens are looking to target:

On the next phase, Richard Wigglesworth finds Jamie George. Farrell is nestled in behind:

In a ‘circle’ play that Saracens are fond of, George scurries flat - fixing Saints defenders Teimana Harrison and Courtney Lawes - before swivelling to locate Farrell:

Lawes reads the pattern well, and shoots out of the line towards Farrell. However, neither Luther Burrell nor North react. Farrell stays calm and flicks on to Bosch…

…before another pass releases Williams opposite an isolated North:

Although Alex Goode and Chris Wyles are free close to the near touchline, Williams steps back inside. Even so, the visitors make huge inroads:

They stay patient and cross the 22, where Farrell steps up at first receiver once more. A long pass finds Barritt, who transfers to Williams - still on the left edge to demonstrate the free role he has adopted at his new club.

Another hard line from Williams past the outside shoulder of North brings up the score:

Farrell also managed territory nicely.

Pocket patrol

This short sequence starts as Northampton Saints scrum-half Cobus Reinach prepares to box-kick, continuing an exchange of aerial tennis.

As the Springbok crouches, you can see Saracens full-back Alex Goode making his way into position:

The kick goes up. Watch Owen Farrell, shepherding the chase of opposite number Stephen Myler:

Goode can rise to take the ball unopposed:

Saracens recycle, and Farrell steps up at first receiver once more. This screenshot illustrates the opportunities that arise with sheer hard graft.

Because three Saracens backs have worked back into position outside Farrell, Saints wing Ben Foden has to press up into the primary defensive line to cover them. Where is the space? Behind Foden:

Farrell puts boot to ball…

…and judges the touch-finder well:

When Saracens kept the ball in hand, as they did for the majority of a dominant first half, Farrell’s versatility came to the fore.

Reconfigured threats

Ironically, given the criticism they have received over the years for their suffocating style of play, shutting down Saracens has become so difficult because of the intricacy and versatility of their attack.

Owen Farrell’s aforementioned ability to switch between fly-half and centre is pivotal to this. With Alex Goode, a second playmaker, and hard-running Brad Barritt in the same backline, Mark McCall’s men can test defences in many ways.

Take this short passage in the build-up to their third try. Maro Itoje transfers a lineout to Richard Wigglesworth…

…who finds Goode. Farrell is fading behind the first receiver, but the pass goes to Barritt:

Goode stays at first receiver for the next phase, with Farrell outside him in midfield:

Taking a short pass from his full-back, Farrell carries the ball flat to the line. With Marcelo Bosch running a decoy line back against the grain to hold Northampton’s drift, he pulls it back to blindside wing Chris Wyles:

Tom Collins must step in to take the extra man and Liam Williams is freed on the edge:

Moments later, Saracens score again - thanks in part to Farrell’s quick thinking.

Too quick for the TMO

One of the newer quirks of rugby’s law book states that the television match official can only intervene in the period between a try being awarded and the conversion being struck.

Shortly before the half-hour mark on Sunday, Maro Itoje swivels on another circle pattern to find Alex Goode. Watch Vincent Koch:

The South African tighthead, running a flatter line off Itoje, collides with Saints centre Luther Burrell:

Goode then passes to Marcelo Bosch…

…and the Argentinean bats the ball on to beat the press of Tom Collins. The ball looks to have travelled slightly forwards…

…but Liam Williams stretched out to score anyway:

Referee Pascal Guazere looks towards his assistant and awards the try. Farrell has watched all of this...

...and must be wary that the try can still be chalked off if the TMO believes there to have been either an obstruction offence from Koch or a forward pass by Bosch. Farrell grabs the ball, jogs back to the 22 and takes a drop-goal at the posts - a valid conversion attempt that wastes no time. He beats the system with fine awareness and intuition:

Although the kick sailed way wide, and Saracens effectively surrendered two points, they took five. And kept coming after half-time.

Scanning, running

Beauden Barrett’s running game is unrivalled among fly-halves across the world. Even in England, George Ford and young Marcus Smith are more potent carrying threats than Owen Farrell. However, he has evidently worked hard on honing this area.

During half-time, the message in the Saracens changing room would have been to go for the jugular. They eased off Northampton at Twickenham in the opening game of the season following a first-half demolition. Here, Farrell sets a different tone.

Receiving the ball from Richard Wigglesworth, he has three forward runners. Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola are to his left, with Jackson Wray to the right and poised to take an inside ball.

But opposite Farrell in Saints’ defensive line are two props. This is the classic mismatch situation for a fly-half:

Sure enough, Farrell recognises the opportunity. He takes the ball to the line, out-stripping Kieran Brookes, and shapes to release Itoje…

…only to hold onto the ball and ghost through:

Farrell then links with Itoje, who finds Wray. Saints did well to scramble, but Saracens score off the next phase through Vincent Koch.

Then, even 30 points ahead, Farrell is not satisfied.

Defensive desperation

If a robust tackle on Ben Foden exemplified Owen Farrell’s defensive muscle and sheer aggression - some might say undue aggression - in the collision, one piece of uncompromising communication epitomised his relentless mind-set.

We start at a Saints scrum, from which the hosts spread the ball wide:

When Saracens make a tackle close to the far touchline, Farrell ends up next to the ruck:

Pascal Gauzere’s microphone picks up Farrell’s fierce instructions to the forwards outside him: “Hit it, hit it, hit it!” He has become a vocal defensive general over the years as well.

As Nic Groom feeds Stephen Myler, and Courtney Lawes loiters for a carry, Saracens lock Nick Isiekwe has made his way into position. Fellow second-row George Kruis is lagging slightly behind, though:

With no fear of reputation - not any special treatment for an England and Lions teammate - Farrell berates Kruis. His instruction is specific and personalised. Clarity is vital:

Myler sends up Lawes, and Saracens react to Farrell’s demands for energy by readjusting well:

Kruis and Mako Vunipola stop Lawes behind the gain-line:

This titbit only provides a small picture of how Farrell leads his teams. Bear in mind the score is 36-6 at this stage. The game is won, but standards must be met.

You could safely suggest that Farrell is an influential figure behind closed doors and in meetings. On the field, he is getting better and better too. Saracens’ European campaign has started at some pace because of that.

Match images courtesy of BT Sport