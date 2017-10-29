Owen Williams' 88th minute conversion sees Gloucester steal late win at Bath

Owen Williams kicked Gloucester to a tense and dramatic Aviva Premiership victory over west country rivals Bath at the Recreation Ground.

Wales international Williams converted Ed Slater's try five minutes into stoppage-time as Gloucester triumphed 22-21 and claimed a first away win of the season.

Bath wing Semesa Rokoduguni looked to have done enough for Bath when he crossed four minutes from the end of normal time for his second touchdown, but Gloucester were not to be denied.

Fly-half Rhys Priestland added three penalties and a conversion for Bath after scrum-half and captain Willi Heinz scored two tries to build foundations for what ended up being only Gloucester's second win from their last 11 Recreation Ground visits in the Premiership.

Williams chipped in with a penalty and two conversions as Bath struggled to build on an impressive European Champions Cup success against the Scarlets nine days ago.