Owen Williams to make first start for Wales against Australia

Gloucester back Owen Williams will make his first Test match start when Wales face Australia in Cardiff on Saturday.

Williams, who was capped as a replacement during Wales' tour match against Tonga earlier this year, lines up at inside centre.

There are also opportunities for Scarlets wing Steff Evans and Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi, with Navidi packing down alongside back-row colleagues Aaron Shingler and Taulupe Faletau.

British and Irish Lions Test full-back Liam Williams, meanwhile, is on the wing, as Leigh Halfpenny retains the No 15 shirt, and there are three uncapped players among the replacements in Dragons prop Leon Brown, plus Ospreys pair Owen Watkin and Sam Cross.

Cross, who has played less than a handful of senior 15-a-side games, featured in the Great Britain sevens squad that won an Olympic silver medal at Rio 2016.

Wales, beaten 12 times in a row by Australia, are without key names such as Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric, Samson Lee, Rhys Webb and George North.

Wales XV: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); L Williams (Saracens), J Davies (Scarlets), O Williams (Gloucester), S Evans (Scarlets); D Biggar (Ospreys), G Davies (Scarlets); R Evans (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), A Shingler (Scarlets), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), T Faletau (Bath).

Replacements: K Dacey (Cardiff Blues), N Smith (Ospreys), L Brown (Dragons), C Hill (Dragons), S Cross (Ospreys), A Davies (Scarlets), O Watkin (Ospreys), H Amos (Dragons).