Own goals & clean sheets: Valverde's pragmatism proving to be perfect tonic for Barcelona

Yet more momentum for Barcelona. The Catalan club won their eighth match in a row with victory away to Sporting CP in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Since losing the Spanish Supercopa to Real Madrid in August, it has been a spectacular start to the season for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Away to Girona at the weekend, Barca won 3-0 in a success that featured two own goals. And there was another one in Portugal as Sebastian Coates put past his own goalkeeper four minutes into the second half. It turned out to be the winner.

Barcelona 1/8 to score first v Las Palmas

The Catalans' new-found defensive discipline is a big boost and, at the Jose Alvalade, it meant one goal was enough. But it is nothing new. Since shipping five over two legs to Madrid in the Supercopa, Barca have now conceded just twice in eight matches.

One of those goals was a wonder strike by Gaku Shibasaki in Barca's hard-fought 2-1 win at Getafe recently, while the other came in a comprehensive 6-1 victory at home to Eibar, with Sergi Enrich converting after the home side had taken a 3-0 lead.

View photos Sporting Barca More

There is no doubt Valverde is building a Barca side on firm foundations. On Tuesday, the former Athletic Club coach opted for a 4-4-2 formation and the system gave more protection to the back line, even if Barca were a little predictable in attack at times.

With all the quality he has at his disposal in the final third, however, including the brilliance of Lionel Messi and the creativity of Andres Iniesta, Valverde can afford to tighten things up elsewhere - and the approach has paid dividends so far.

Barca's pressing has been excellent this season, with even Messi and Luis Suarez dropping deep to lend a hand, while there has been more help for Sergio Busquets in midfield. In addition, Nelson Semedo has impressed at right-back since signing from Benfica in the summer and Jordi Alba looks happy again after ending up on bad terms with Luis Enrique.

View photos Sergio Busquets Luis SuarezBarcelona More

View photos Barcelona celebrate More

Read More