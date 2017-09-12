Owolabi delighted with league title win with Plateau United

The Peace Boys’ midfielder is happy to win his first league title after two failed attempts with JUTH and Heartland

Plateau United’s midfielder, Hamzat Owolabi has described his league title winning experience with the Peace Boys as one that will stay with him forever.

Owolabi had unpalatable stints with two JUTH and Heartland as they got demoted to the lower league but the midfielder was full of joy when his return to the topflight with the Jos side fetched him his first league title medal.

“This feeling has been very memorable and the players have found it difficult to sleep since the league title was won on Saturday. We knew we must do our best to ensure that we won the league title for our fans for their massive support from the beginning to the end of the season. It was no wonder we craved for the home win to render result from Maiduguri meaningless,” Owolabi told Goal.

“I am elated to win my first league title and I must thank God for giving me the wisdom to make the decision to return to Jos after my failed attempt in the league with JUTH some seasons back. I was not also successful with Heartland last season but everything has ended in praise this term.

“We will still have few days to cherish the win before concentrating on our forthcoming Federation Cup tie with Akwa Starlets in Uyo. It is a match we are desperate to win to take us closer to the cup."