Owolabi hails Plateau United fans after MFM win

The Peace Boys’ midfielder has credited the massive support of their fans for the victory over the Olukoya Boys

Following Sunday's crucial victory over MFM, Plateau United’s Hamzat Owolabi hails the support of their fans.

Ibeh Johnson’s early minute goal was all the Peace Boys needed to grab the all important win.

The feat saw them open a six point gap over the second-placed Olukoya Boys.

“It was a very crazy atmosphere on Sunday because we had the support of our fans. They came out in their numbers to come and support us. I must admit that I have never seen that kind of spectators in Jos before. Even though it was raining they kept on cheering us up without considering the rain,” Owolabi told Goal.

“It was a show of believe and trust in us and we must repay their trust with the league title having gone this far. We know we are closer to the league title now and we must try to keep our celebration in check knowing that we still have some matches to play before the end of the season."

On Wednesday's FA Cup fixture against Wikki Tourists, Owolabi says, “We know the home team will be thinking that they will have it easy against us but we are going to give them the shock of their lives. We are not content with winning the league alone hence our resolve to face Wikki with all we have.”