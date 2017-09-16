Owolabi tips Plateau United for double honours

The Peace Boys’ midfielder has expressed his confidence that they have all the requirements to add the Federation Cup title too

Plateau United’s Federation Cup Round of 16 matchwinner, Hamzat Owolabi declares that they have what it takes to win an unprecedented double at the end of the season.

Owolabi got the crucial goal as the Peace Boys defeated Akwa United Starlets in Uyo and with ties between either Niger Tornadoes or FC Abuja in the offing, the midfielder fancies his side's chances of adding to their Nigeria Professional Football League trophy.

“It is always a delight to score and getting the crucial goal that qualified us for the quarter-final was very massive for me. We tried as much as possible to go to Uyo with the conviction that we could do it and despite our opponents having home advantage, we had in mind our desire to progress to the next round irrespective of the obstacle,” Owolabi told Goal.

“We are eagerly awaiting our quarter-final opponents be it FC Abuja or Tornadoes. We are happy that we shall be playing away first before the return leg before our fans. We will strive to keep our ambition in check and concentrate on progressing to the last four from where anything can actually happen.

“We are very confident that we can do a double and we are gradually warming up towards that,” he noted.

Plateau United were declared the league champions last Saturday in Jos after they defeated Enugu Rangers 2-0 to end the season with 66 points from 38 games. They were four points better than second-placed MFM who finished the campaign with 62 points from the same number of matches.

Six quarter finalists of the 2017 Federation Cup competition have emerged after Round of 16 matches played on Wednesday across eight centres with the remaining two to be determined on Saturday.