Oxlade-Chamberlain has 'serious thinking' to do amid Chelsea talk, admits Arsenal legend Wright

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has some “serious thinking” to do about his Arsenal future amid links to Chelsea, admits Ian Wright.

The 23-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2011, making close to 200 appearances for the club.

He has, however, rarely been a regular starter and has seen his versatility work against him as Arsene Wenger has used him in a number of different positions.

The England international has also entered the final year of his contract — much like team-mates Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil — and now faces a tough call on his future as he finds himself at a career crossroads.

Arsenal legend Wright told FourFourTwo: “They’ve changed him from position to position; I’ve seen him play central midfield, right-wing-back, left-wing-back, and I know he wants to play in central midfield.

“There’s been interest from clubs in him. I’m hearing that Chelsea are interested, and if I was the Ox I’d be doing a lot of serious thinking about what’s happening next for me at Arsenal.

“He never gets a real run in the team, and when he does he seems to get substituted quite frequently. Then unfortunately he picks up an injury and it stunts his progress.

“Sometimes those kinds of things can make you start thinking, ‘Maybe I need to change my environment’. Hopefully he’s not thinking that because you need players like the Ox — young, English players who are ready to kick on.

“I know that he’s been in the first team for a few years now and we’re still not sure about his best position, but those are the things that Alex is thinking about in terms of his progression now: ‘What do I now? Where do I go next?’

“He’s coming into the last year of his contract so he’s in a fantastic position for himself. I’ve spoken to the Ox — I’m not going to tell you what I said to him because whether he stays or goes, it suits me fine. But between me and the Ox, I’ve told him what I believe he should do. Now it’s down to him.”

Oxalde-Chamberlain has also been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, but Goal revealed in June that no fresh interest from Anfield has been shown during the current window.