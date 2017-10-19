Oxlade-Chamberlain lacking minutes but embracing 'fight' for Liverpool places

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is “ready” for a regular role at Liverpool, but acknowledges that has to fight for a place in a “competitive team”.

The England international has had to be patient following a £35 million summer transfer to Anfield from Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has sought to ease him into the fold, handing him just one Carabao Cup start so far and seven outings off the bench.

The 24-year-old was named among the substitutes again for a Champions League clash with Maribor, but entered the fold in the second half to net his first Liverpool goal.

He now believes that he is better adjusted to new surroundings, telling BT Sport following a crushing 7-0 victory in Europe: "It's a competitive team that I've come into.

"Everyone's fighting for their place and I'm just ready for when I get the opportunity.

"I need to keep developing and learning a new style of play here and get used to that and then whenever I get my opportunities try to do as well as I can."

