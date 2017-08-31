Oxlade-Chamberlain role at Liverpool questioned by Carragher following £35m move

The England international has left Arsenal in search of regular first-team outings in central midfield, but he faces fierce competition at Anfield

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may struggle to get game time at Liverpool in his favoured central midfield role, says Jamie Carragher.

The England international completed a £35 million move to Anfield on deadline day, with the decision taken to make a fresh start after six years at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has moved on in hopes of getting more regular minutes in a settled position than he was afforded in north London.

Carragher, though, believes that fierce competition for places on Merseyside could lead to further frustration and pose a “problem” to Jurgen Klopp.

The former Reds defender told Sky Sports News: "He talks a lot about wanting to play in central midfield, so that will be interesting to see how that one plays out because Liverpool have got five or six really good central midfielders.

"I am not sure if Oxlade-Chamberlain would get in that midfield three if everyone is fit. You still have [Philippe] Coutinho and [Adam] Lallana to come back to the players who performed so well at the weekend.

"So it remains to be seen how that one will work. He is a good player for the squad at this moment, but central midfield, I am still scratching my head on that one.

"But with Jurgen Klopp buying him with only 12 months left on his contract, there must certainly be a plan in place for where he is going to play and fit in.

“But for me, I am interested to see how that one works out."

Carragher added: "I am sure he would have had conversations with Arsene Wenger about playing in central midfield, but maybe he thought he had better options. And his poor injury record does not help.

"But going forward, Liverpool's midfield three were outstanding against Arsenal, while you also have Coutinho to come back, who was Liverpool's best player last season, and Lallana, who was also outstanding.

"So maybe if he plays as a back-up for when Mane or Salah are out, that makes more sense. But he stated he wants to play in central midfield, so that is Jurgen Klopp's problem."

Along with the options already on the books at Anfield, Liverpool also have a club-record £48 million deal in place for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, which will be pushed through next summer.