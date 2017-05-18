Oyedeji hails Henry Makinwa's influence on ABS squad

The Saraki Boys will face the Desert Warriors this weekend, and the midfielder has praised the coach for the new mentality he has instilled in the team

ABS' Samuel Oyedeji hails the impact of coach Henry Makinwa ahead of the second round of the Nigerian topflight campaign.

The Saraki Boys return to Nigeria Professional Football League action with a tie against third-placed El Kanemi Warriors at the Kwara Stadium Complex.

And ahead of the encounter, the midfielder has lauded the philosophy adopted by the coach of the Ilorin side to help foster competitiveness in the team.

"Our team has freshened with new blood, that should increase our competitiveness. The coach (Henry Makinwa) always makes us understand that he doesn't want anyone to think his place is safe," Oyedeji told Goal.

"I think the gaffer should be hailed for the way he has made the team very active and determined."

"We have been preparing for the match against El Kanemi from the very first day of the week, working on the psychological aspect of the players," he added.

"El Kanemi are doing really well, there will be many duels, we have to be ready. We need to play without feeling the pressure. We have to stay positive, relaxed and try to play as we do in training.

"El Kanemi can definitely set an example for the great work they have done with the players they have but also for how they play, for the desire they show in every game and for how well organised they are.

"Coach Ladan Bosso has proved his team have really strong players, with great character, and they deserve being up there in the table. It's an exciting match to play because we are facing a solid team who have great self-esteem," he concluded.