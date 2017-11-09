Ozil and Alexis would have been 'shown the door' by great Arsenal sides, says Dixon

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez would have been “shown the door” had they formed part of great Arsenal teams of the past, says Lee Dixon.

Both men continue to provide an unwelcome distraction at Emirates Stadium, with their respective contracts running down.

Arsenal 6/1 favs to win EL

With neither having committed to fresh terms, speculation regarding their future continues to rumble on – with Sanchez still being heavily linked with Manchester City while Ozil is mooted as a possible January target for United.

Dixon believes Arsene Wenger should now be looking to move any disruptive influences out, with title-chasing teams throughout Arsenal’s history having shown that no player can be allowed to think that they are more important than the club.

A man who captured top-flight crowns with the Gunners under George Graham and Wenger told PA Sport: “We'd have just shown them the door. 'If you don't want to play, then go.’ That's not changed.

Lee Dixon Mesut Ozil Alexis Sanchez Arsenal shown door More