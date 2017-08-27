Ozil apologises to Arsenal fans after Liverpool defeat

The German star revealed his disappointment at the Gunners' dismal defeat against Jurgen Klopp's men on Sunday

Mesut Ozil has apologised to Arsenal’s travelling supporters for the Gunners' 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

The German international featured in the Premier League match in which Arsene Wenger’s side were dominanted from start to finish.

Ozil, 28, took to Instagram to express his feelings after the game and issued an apology to the away fans who witnessed the drubbing on Merseyside.

"Blame us, shout at us, criticize us, but I'm also very disappointed about today's game," he wrote.

"We wanted to achieve a positive result before the international break but we were simply not good enough during the 90 minutes and Liverpool deserved the win without a doubt.

Blame us, shout at us, criticize us, but I'm also very disappointed about today's game 😠. We wanted to achieve a positive result before the international break but we were simply not good enough during the 90 minutes and Liverpool deserved the win without a doubt. Usually I'm too angry to post on social media after such frustrating days like today, but I don't want to let this match go uncommented before traveling to the DFB Team. Nevertheless... Gunners, I'm sorry - especially for the fans who travelled all the way up to Liverpool to see us fighting. But we will try everything to improve in the next game and bounce back from the disappointment we are all feeling at the moment 👊🏼 #LFCvAFC @arsenal

A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

"Usually I'm too angry to post on social media after such frustrating days like today, but I don't want to let this match go uncommented before traveling to the DFB (German national) Team.

"Nevertheless... Gunners, I'm sorry - especially for the fans who travelled all the way up to Liverpool to see us fighting.

"But we will try everything to improve in the next game and bounce back from the disappointment we are all feeling at the moment."

Arsenal/Arsenal HT/FT 10/11 v Cherries

Arsenal return to action after the international break with a home match against Bournemouth on September 9.