Ozil's Germany performances show how Wenger should use him

Actions speak louder than words and no one knows that better than Mesut Ozil. People will always have an array of opinion on the best players in world football and the German international’s huge social media presence and fame makes him an easy win for ex-players, pundits who look for someone to criticise when things are going wrong.

The negativity surrounding Arsenal at the moment has been brought on by years of frustration at the Gunners inability to maintain a consistent challenge for a major trophy. There have been big victories, terrible defeats and, somewhere in between, major signings, with Ozil arriving in north London for a then-club record fee of £42.5m four years ago.

The 28-year-old has always sparked debate on how good he really is. It’s clear that someone who has made the most final third passes completed (3015), created the most chances (409), made the most successful crosses (229) and recorded the most assists (42) in the Premier League since joining in 2013 is undoubtedly a world class player whose statistics cannot be argued with.

The main focal points of the criticism stem round Ozil’s body language and ‘lack of leadership qualities’ when Arsenal are going through a bad patch. His performances for the national team rarely get questioned and his two assists and goal against the Czech Republic and Norway showed exactly what he is capable of. Ozil tracked back, made an excellent assist for Thomas Muller in the first game and proved to be the main threat in an attacking midfield position.

The former Real Madrid man insisted in an interview with Goal near the end of last season that people should accept him for who he is. His recent Instagram statement which told ex-players and pundits to ‘stop talking and start supporting’ was perfectly timed as Arsene Wenger’s side need everyone behind them going into the new campaign. Ozil has created 10 chances in the league so far – no player has created more.

“You’re not going to tell me Mesut Ozil is not a leader? You’re not going to tell me Alexis Sanchez is not a leader? You’re not going to tell me Petr Cech is not a leader," former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira recently told Mail Online.

