Ozil ends year-long barren run in front of goal for Germany

The Arsenal playmaker found the target against Norway in a World Cup qualifier to bring his 13-month wait for an international strike to a close

Mesut Ozil has brought his barren run for Germany to a close after more than a year without a goal.

Having last found the target for his country back in August 2016, the Arsenal playmaker finally netted again in a World Cup qualifier against Norway on Monday.

The 28-year-old has been a regular source of goals for the reigning World Cup champions down the years, but had been shackled in the final third of late.

Ozil now has 22 international efforts to his name, in 86 appearances.

Having found the back of the net against Norway, 2015 remains the only calendar year since making his bow in 2009 in which the Gunners star has failed to record an effort for Germany.

With his drought ended at international level, Ozil will hope to do likewise at club level when he returns to north London.

Ozil 7/5 Anytime goalscorer v Bournemouth

He last netted for Arsenal against Stoke back in May, with that his only strike in his last 12 appearances.