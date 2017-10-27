Ozil: I give everything on the pitch for Arsenal

Mesut Ozil says he is giving his all for Arsenal despite being consistently mired in transfer speculation.

Several outlets reported last week that the German had told team-mates he would be leaving the Gunners for Manchester United this winter.

With the 29-year-old in the final year of his current deal, Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke also came out to make it clear that the club would like to keep him around.

Ozil, for his part, was happy to get the backing and says he'll give his best for the Gunners, though was not ready to clarify anything about his future.

"It's very nice to hear that [Kroenke's comments] and to see that - he's the major shareholder," Ozil told Sky Sports.

"I'm happy here, and I do my job to 100 per cent as I always have. I give everything and leave it all on the pitch for the team.

"The most important thing is football. I want to give everything, 100 per cent for this club.

"It's important for me to give my all and enjoy playing as well. Whatever else happens, we will see in the future."

The former Real Madrid man turned in a star showing against Everton in a 5-2 win on Sunday, and is now focusing on consistently showing his quality despite being used on the wing rather than in his preferred No. 10 role.

"I know myself better than anyone else and I'm someone who needs to have fun on the pitch," Ozil added.

