Ozil and Lacazette among seven Arsenal stars rested for Europa League clash against Koln

Mesut Ozil tops a star-studded list of Arsenal players who have been rested ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against FC Koln.

The Gunners get their European campaign up and running at the Emirates Stadium but will have a notable number of absentees, with a trip to Chelsea in the Premier League just around the corner on Sunday.

Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck, Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka joined Ozil in missing out on training ahead of the match on Wednesday.



However, the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Hector Bellerin were all involved in the first team training session at London Colney, suggesting that they are likely to be involved in some capacity.

Several youngsters including Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock joined in training along with highly-rated teenager Marcus McGuane.



Arsene Wenger revealed that he will take the competition "seriously" but admitted rotation will occur during the group stages as Arsenal look to challenge on all fronts.



“We will take it seriously but the priority is to focus on the Premier League and combining the two,” said Wenger.



“Then, in December, we will see, but at least we want to qualify for the next round. Thursday to Sunday morning is short so I have to think about that. But we have to win at home and you know how it is when you don’t win at home.”



Francis Coquelin misses out with a hamstring injury sustained during Saturday's 3-0 win over Bournemouth while Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absentee.