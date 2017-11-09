‘Ozil not good enough for the Arsenal No.10’ – Wilkins

Mesut Ozil is not good enough to wear the Arsenal No.10 shirt, according to former England international midfielder Ray Wilkins.

The Germany international playmaker has yet to sign a new deal with the Gunners and is free to open talks with any potential suitors as early as January. However, it has been reported that he is likelier to pen a new contract should he be given his preferred number, as he believes it will boost his brand.

Wilkins, though, does not believe the 29-year-old deserves it ahead of Jack Wilshere, who is finding his feet again after a season on loan at Bournemouth.

“He is not a great player so why should he wear 10?” Wilkins said on talkSPORT. “Why should he nick that off Jack? I think the word ‘great’ is used far too often.

“I don’t think he has ever been a great player.

