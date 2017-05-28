Ozil trolls 'experts' following Arsenal's FA Cup triumph

The Germany international helped the Gunners to a 2-1 victory at Wembley, with many having tipped Premier League champions Chelsea for victory

Mesut Ozil has offered a cheeky response to the so-called experts who wrote Arsenal off in their FA Cup final clash with Chelsea.

With the Premier League title already in the bag, the Blues headed to Wembley Stadium on Saturday as strong favourites to complete a domestic double.

They were, however, to put in a disjointed display which saw them finish with 10 men and on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline.

Ozil has delighted in proving the Gunners’ doubters wrong, with the Germany international quick to remind those who expected little of Arsene Wenger’s side of how wrong they were.

Arsenal were brighter throughout against Chelsea as they helped to banish the memories of a disappointing Premier League campaign.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification by finishing fifth, the Gunners were determined to salvage something from 2016-17.

Alexis Sanchez edged them in front early on, before Aaron Ramsey offered a quick-fire response to Diego Costa’s leveller in the second half.

Ozil has now tasted three FA Cup triumphs during his time in north London, with focus shifting back to the contract extension talks that have sparked plenty of transfer speculation this season.