Pablo Matera: 'Everyone at Leicester would fight each other - but they were all scared of me'

Pablo Matera will always remember his introduction to the tradition of Tuesday training at Leicester Tigers during the Argentina flanker’s two-year spell at Welford Road.

“I couldn’t believe it; they were fighting and they were in the same team,” Matera said. “It was Harry Wells against one of the big dogs, as they call them. I don’t know if it was Tom Youngs or one of them, but I was saying, ‘What is happening?’ No-one did anything and Cockers (Richard Cockerill) was saying, ‘Leave them, leave them!’ After three minutes he said, “Ok, ok, let’s continue training’. ‘That was really, really new for me.”

Even his compatriot Marcos Ayerza was a paid-up member of the Tigers’ fight club. “Marcos was really well behaved when he was in Argentina so I don’t know what happened,” Matera said. “Once he got to England, he started fighting.” Matera himself never got into any dust-ups – or at least never got the opportunity to participate in one, “No, never. I think they were afraid of me!”

It was not the only eye-opening experience Matera recalls as he prepares to face England including former teammates Dan Cole and Ben Youngs at Twickenham on Saturday. Arriving in the East Midlands as a 19-year-old amateur player with just a few words of English presented its own challenges. “It was my first professional club and I didn’t really know how it worked; being a professional player,” Matera said. “Obviously being away from home, with a new language and a new culture.

“I was trying to find a place to live, but who would rent a place to a 19-year-old Argentinian? No-one wanted to rent me a place, but the club really helped me and I started to live alone for the first time.

