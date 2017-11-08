Pablo Matera: 'Everyone at Leicester would fight each other - but they were all scared of me'
Pablo Matera will always remember his introduction to the tradition of Tuesday training at Leicester Tigers during the Argentina flanker’s two-year spell at Welford Road.
“I couldn’t believe it; they were fighting and they were in the same team,” Matera said. “It was Harry Wells against one of the big dogs, as they call them. I don’t know if it was Tom Youngs or one of them, but I was saying, ‘What is happening?’ No-one did anything and Cockers (Richard Cockerill) was saying, ‘Leave them, leave them!’ After three minutes he said, “Ok, ok, let’s continue training’. ‘That was really, really new for me.”
Even his compatriot Marcos Ayerza was a paid-up member of the Tigers’ fight club. “Marcos was really well behaved when he was in Argentina so I don’t know what happened,” Matera said. “Once he got to England, he started fighting.” Matera himself never got into any dust-ups – or at least never got the opportunity to participate in one, “No, never. I think they were afraid of me!”
It was not the only eye-opening experience Matera recalls as he prepares to face England including former teammates Dan Cole and Ben Youngs at Twickenham on Saturday. Arriving in the East Midlands as a 19-year-old amateur player with just a few words of English presented its own challenges. “It was my first professional club and I didn’t really know how it worked; being a professional player,” Matera said. “Obviously being away from home, with a new language and a new culture.
“I was trying to find a place to live, but who would rent a place to a 19-year-old Argentinian? No-one wanted to rent me a place, but the club really helped me and I started to live alone for the first time.
“That was a really big experience too. I didn’t know how to pay a bill and here in England, they always send you the bills in letters. So I had about 20 letters and I didn’t know how to pay them, until my mother came and paid them all for me.”
Hailed by Cockerill as the standout young talent in world rugby when he signed in 2013, Matera only made eight appearances because of a combination of international call-ups, injuries and also his coach’s reluctance to throw him in the deep end of the Premiership.
“I really loved the passion Cockers had for the game and the attitude he had,” Matera said. “Being a player and playing for him was difficult though. He was always saying to me that I was too young to play and I had to wait, but I wanted to play, play, play every game. So we had a lot of… friendly confrontations. But he was a great coach and I enjoyed playing for him.”
Four years later, Matera is now fulfilling the potential that Cockerill identified in him and was among the Pumas’ standout players during a disappointing Rugby Championship campaign. Indeed since reaching the 2015 World Cup semi-finals at Twickenham, the Pumas have recorded just two victories against tier-one opposition. Matera attributes that slide in form to the adoption of an expansive gameplan, but admits that they need a big scalp this autumn to prove they are on the right path.
“When Argentina got in Super Rugby, we started trying to copy teams like New Zealand and Australia; how they play,” Matera said. “But as a forward, the only thing I really enjoy is a good scrum, a good maul and the physical parts of the game. It is good to see the backs playing well, so it is a good balance we have in the team and we will stay on this path.
“It would be great for the team to get a big win, we need that. If we beat Italy maybe we won’t get the same satisfaction if we beat England or Ireland. Those are the big teams we need to beat.”