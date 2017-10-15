Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves in first quarter with right shoulder injury

The Green Bay Packers suffered a potentially huge blow when quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured his shoulder against the Minnesota Vikings.

A shoulder injury forced Aaron Rodgers out of the action in the first quarter of the Green Bay Packers' game at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Star quarterback Rodgers threw a second-down pass that was dropped by tight end Martellus Bennett, and was hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr as he threw.

Barr drove Rodgers into the turf onto his right shoulder in what was a legal hit, and the QB was carted away to the locker room.

The Packers tweeted to say Rodgers was "questionable" to return and back-up Brett Hundley soon threw an interception to Xavier Rhodes, with the Vikings going ahead 7-0 early in the second quarter on a Jerick Mckinnon touchdown.