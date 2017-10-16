Packers are not done, but must be different with Hundley at helm

Despite Aaron Rodgers' injury, the Green Bay Packers are not done. But, with Brett Hundley at quarterback, they have to be different.

With just one hit, the Green Bay Packers' hopes for the 2017 season were put on the shoulders of a largely unknown quantity.

Green Bay's nightmare scenario came to fruition on Sunday when Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone as he was bundled to the ground by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr in a 23-10 defeat that dropped them to 4-2 on the season.

The loss of Rodgers cannot be overstated. Along with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, he is the gold standard of modern-day NFL quarterback play, a man whose mere presence has seen even the most injury-ravaged Packers teams remain contenders, with his remarkable proclivity for Houdini acts rescuing Green Bay time and again.

Even the most optimistic of estimates gives Rodgers only a slim chance of returning this season and his absence has already led most to write off a Packers team that will now be led by backup Brett Hundley.

Hundley will be unfamiliar to those who are not regular viewers of the questionable spectacle of preseason football or ardent fans of the UCLA Bruins.

But, while it would evidently be foolhardy to expect the 2015 fifth-round pick to fill the chasm left by Rodgers, Hundley's performance in a losing effort provided indicators that a quarterback who led UCLA to a Pac-12 South title and two Bowl Game victories can at least keep them competitive.

Though Rodgers has consistently been able to make an impact with his legs as well as his arm, Hundley is the far superior runner and offers the Packers a legitimate dual-threat option.

His mobility was quickly on show in Minnesota, with Hundley successful in making a number of throws on the run.

Rodgers' leadership and composure in the biggest moments, which was on display eight days ago as he led another stunning late game-winning drive to defeat the Dallas Cowboys, will be understandably tough for the inexperienced Hundley to replicate.