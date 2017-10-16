Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to undergo surgery on broken collarbone

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy confirmed fears that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will probably be out for the season.

Aaron Rodgers is to have surgery on his broken right collarbone, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has confirmed.

Rodgers, arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's 23-10 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings after being legally hit by opposing linebacker Anthony Barr as he threw a pass that was dropped by tight end Martellus Bennett.

After being carted off the field and taken to the locker room for further evaluation, the team later announced that Rodgers had been ruled out for the rest of the game and could even miss the remainder of the season with a broken collarbone.

McCarthy has now stated that Rodgers will go under the knife and made it clear that Brett Hundley, who deputised in the absence of his team-mate, is the team's starting quarterback and Joe Callahan is the back-up after being signed to the active roster from the practice squad earlier Monday.

"Aaron Rodgers suffered a significant injury in the game," McCarthy said. "It will require surgery. He'll be out minimum of a significant amount of time. Potentially, his season can be over.

"He'll have surgery here in the near future. After we see how that goes, focus on getting better and healthy - that's all that really matters right now.

"The focus right now is for him to have surgery and from that there will be more information. Our focus is on his health, not really focused on the roster right now."

Rodgers, who previously missed seven games in 2013 with a broken left collarbone, has thrown for 1,385 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.