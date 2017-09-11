Packers rally in second half to beat Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers completed 28 of 42 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown as the Green Bay Packers defeated the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers completed 28 of 42 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown, but he was not sharp against Seattle's dominant secondary throughout most of the game on Sunday.

The Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP threw an interception in the first quarter, and his only touchdown pass occurred when the Seahawks were caught out of position with too many men on the field.

Jordy Nelson, who finished the game with seven receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown, hauled in Rodgers' heads-up play.

Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was controversially tossed during an interception return for touchdown, a play which was called back due to two penalties.

As the Seahawks were heading toward the end zone, Davante Adams and Lane got tangled up, and the referees believed the latter threw a punch, although replay showed otherwise.

Once the drama settled, both teams were locked in a hard-fought defensive battle.

While Rodgers struggled at times, running back Ty Montgomery really had a hard time finding room. The converted wide receiver finished with just 54 yards and a touchdown off 19 carries, but he proved a valuable asset late in the game.

The Packers scored all 17 of their points in the second half. The Seahawks had a 3-0 lead at half-time, but were again unable to generate much offence in the second half as the offensive line struggled to create a push.

The Packers have now won eight straight games at home against the Seahawks.