Pacquiao unavailable for Horn rematch due to senator commitments

There will be no rematch between WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane on November 12.

Manny Pacquiao will not do battle with Jeff Horn in a proposed November rematch as the Filipino will be busy with senator duties.

Pacquiao was due to return to Brisbane for a revenge mission on November 12, four months after suffering a shock loss to Australia Horn at Suncorp Stadium.

WBO welterweight champion Horn, however, will not step into the ring with the 38-year-old in his homeland because Pacquiao has other commitments.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement: "My Government will support Jeff Horn's World Boxing Organisation (WBO) welterweight championship defence, with or without Manny Pacquiao, in Brisbane.

"We have been advised that Manny Pacquiao, who Jeff defeated for the WBO title at Suncorp Stadium on 2 July, cannot return to the ring in Brisbane on 12 November as proposed.

"I am advised Mr Pacquiao, who is also a Senator of the Philippines, will have other commitments at that time. As WBO champion Jeff Horn has decided his championship defence will be in Brisbane.

"Whoever the challenger is, my Government will help arrange the meeting because it will be good news for Queensland.

"The first Battle of Brisbane, between Jeff and Mr Pacquiao, attracted more than 51,000 to Suncorp Stadium, an estimated global audience of 500 million and provided a $25 million boost to our economy.

"My Government will continue to liaise with Jeff and his managers on the championship defence."