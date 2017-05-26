Pahang will push for success on two fronts after the break

After narrowly missing out on the FA Cup title last Saturday, Pahang are still in the running to win two remaining titles this season.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although Pahang will play in two competitions following the mid-season break, the Tok Gajah head coach Dollah Salleh will not neglect any competition to concentrate more on the other.

Pahang are currently second in the Super League, six points adrift of leaders JDT. But they have also been drawn in the so-called group of death in the 2017 Malaysia Cup, alongside Super League dark horse T-Team, Premier League leaders Negeri Sembilan and Premier League surprise package PKNP FC in Group A.

But the former Malaysia head coach told the press that the Elephants will concentrate on both competitions, which will run concurrently.

"Why should we say no to the Malaysia Cup when we still have a chance in the league?

"And why should we give up the league campaign just to chase after the Malaysia Cup title?

"All the competing teams are on the same level, and those qualifying for the quarter-finals (of the cup) will likely be the top teams in the league as well," he pointed out, during the post-match press conference of the Selangor-Pahang league match on Wednesday.

He added that his side's campaigns in the competitions will depend on his squad selection acumen.

"We have to accept it (possible fixture congestion).

"When the schedule is too tight, I have to handle matters such as player recovery and such well," said Dollah.

According to him, his players will only have a one-week rest, before returning to training next week.

"We'll take a one-week break, and return to training most probably on Thursday evening (next week).

"The league will resume just four or five days after Aidilfitri, after all," he explained.

The league will take a one-month break for the Ramadan fasting month and Aidilfitri celebration, with round 14 only taking place on July 1.

The dates for Malaysia Cup group stage fixtures meanwhile are yet to be announced.