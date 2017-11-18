Paine could keep Australia Test spot for years, says Ponting

Ricky Ponting presented Tim Paine with his baggy green cap and believes the recalled wicketkeeper could stay in the Test team for years.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Tim Paine could keep wicket in Tests "for the next few years" following his shock Ashes recall.

Paine, who played four Tests in 2010 before a succession of finger injuries derailed his career, was sensationally named in Australia's squad despite the fact he is not the first-choice wicketkeeper for his state, Tasmania.

Matthew Wade has taken the gloves for Tasmania at the start of the Sheffield Shield season, but both he and Peter Nevill have been overlooked due to their poor form with the bat.

Ponting presented Paine with his baggy green cap seven years ago and believes his former team-mate has what it takes to nail down the Test position he has surprisingly regained.

"I don't think there's ever been any doubt about his wicketkeeping ability, which is the reason why he had never been dropped from the Australian team," Ponting was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia's official website.

"I've said for a long time that he's clearly the best keeper in the country and over the years we've seen glimpses of how good a batsman he actually is.

"The thing about him is, he hasn't actually played that much cricket because of the injuries he's had - two whole years off and then the last few years he's been in and out of the state team as well.

"If he can nail some good performances [in] these first few Test matches then that will obviously secure his spot for the rest of this series. Which could then mean he's Australia’s gloveman for the next few years."

Paine's batting average in first-class cricket is a modest 29 and his solitary Sheffield Shield hundred came in 2006.