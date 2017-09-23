Paire to face Gojowczyk in Moselle Open final

The Moselle Open final will see home favourite Benoit Paire take on German Peter Gojowczyk on Sunday.

Benoit Paire ensured the Moselle Open will have a home finalist after he brushed aside Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 7-6 (7-5) in their semi-final.

Frenchman Paire will face German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in Metz on Sunday after hitting 17 aces in his victory over Georgian Basilashvili, a win which was wrapped up in an hour.

Paire had defeated David Goffin in the quarter-final after saving match point, and dropped just seven points on his first serve in a commanding display in Saturday's last-four clash.

Gojowczyk, meanwhile, was 6-3 1-0 up against compatriot Mischa Zverev when the fifth-seeded German was forced to retire.

Paire missed the opportunity to make a second final as he and doubles partner Paul-Henri Mathieu were defeated 6-4 6-4 in the semi-finals by fellow Frenchmen Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Benneteau and Roger-Vasselin will take on Wesley Koolhof and Artem Sitak in the final.