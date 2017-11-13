Pakistan spinner Ajmal to retire from cricket

Veteran Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has announced that he will retire after the National T20 Cup.

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal will end his long professional cricket career at the end of this month.

The 40-year-old tweaker rolled back the years by taking 3-26 in Faisalabad's National T20 Cup win over Lahore Blues on Monday.

Ajmal later revealed that he will call time on his playing days after the tournament, 21 years after making his first-class debut.

The veteran took 178 Test wickets in 35 matches at an average of 28.10 and 184 one-day international scalps in 113 games at 22.72 apiece.

He also turned out for Pakistan 64 times in the shortest format, claiming 85 victims at an average of 17.83.

Ajmal was banned from bowling in 2014 due to an illegal action and was unable to return to the peak of his powers after remodelling his action.