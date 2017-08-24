Palencia's time was up, America in form: Five Thoughts from Liga MX Round 6

We're going to keep this brief. There was a full slate of matches Tuesday and Wednesday and things kick off again Friday. The Liga MX Apertura started a bit slowly but is in full swing now.

Here are five thoughts from the midweek matches:

Palencia's time was up at Pumas

View photos Paco Palencia Pumas More

After a 2-1 defeat to Morelia, Pumas decided they'd had enough of manager Paco Palencia.

The game showed symptoms of the larger sickness that had taken hold at Pumas during Palencia's tenure. Nicolas Castillo scored, and the forward is very good – one of the best in the league. However, other than Castillo, the attack has few ideas. And while some young 'canteranos' were available for selection, some haven't been given enough minutes to make a real impact, and others who have seen time have done little to prove they need to earn more.

The club will regret not moving to do this sooner, with Pumas' finish in the penultimate place in the table last tournament the beginning of the end for a tenure that had started brightly with a playoff bid, but quickly faded. While the loss to Morelia was the last straw, the continual beatdowns at the hands of Tigres, including Saturday's 2-0 triumph by Tuca Ferretti's side, reminded the club's directors just how far they have to go before entering back into the elite.

Pumas' next coach will have a few building blocks – though Castillo's potential return to Europe in this transfer window will be a major concern – but will have work to do to get this team back to the level even of Guillermo Vazquez's teams. Aside from one final appearance, those sides weren't even at the level where a club with Pumas' history really should be.

Herrera again getting things ticking at America

View photos Miguel Herrera Club America More

Wednesday's 2-2 draw between Club America and Tigres left plenty of us wanting more, and a playoff series between the two teams would be enticing. Tuca Ferretti held back some of his best players, keeping Andre-Pierre Gignac and Eduardo Vargas on the bench to start the game while Enner Valencia put in work up front. It was a plan Herrera had put in place earlier this week, resting Valencia and Jurgen Damm for the weekend win over Pumas and showing just how deep the team is.

But while Tigres looked good even without their biggest stars, Club America also came out of the draw feeling positive. One of the biggest pluses so far this year is how coach Miguel Herrera, just six weeks into his second go-round as the club's manager, is getting the best from many of his players.

Read More