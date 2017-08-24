‘Pamzo’: Posta Rangers should have salvaged a point against Gor Mahia

A Meddie Kagere's 21st minute strike was enough to hand K’Ogalo a fifth consecutive win in the Kenyan Premier League

Posta Rangers coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo is still disappointed with the fact that his side could not salvage a point against Gor Mahia.

"In the first 20 minutes or so, we played well and even created chances that we could not take. Later on my midfield lost it in some way, but recovered later on especially in the last fifteen minutes.

“We created several chances that unfortunately we did not take. We lost three points yes but I felt we could have salvaged a point from the match,” ‘Pamzo’ told Goal.

"Back to training now, we have to work hard and get something against Sofapaka; it will not be an easy match though."

The mailmen are now nine points behind leaders Gor Mahia, who will face rivals AFC Leopards on Sunday.