‘Pamzo’ tears into defense after Posta Rangers draw

Posta Rangers were on the verge of registering their first win in seven attempts but those hopes were dashed by Kariobangi Sharks.

Despite scoring two goals and dictating proceedings early on at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday, the mailmen allowed the Sharks to bite back and the two sides ended up sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

It is something that has not gone down well with coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo, who feels his team could have done more to protect the lead.

"We conceded very cheap goals, easy ones that could have been avoided. When we scored the two goals, the best thing we could have done was to hold on to the lead and defend well.

“But my defenders allowed the opponents into our danger zone and we ended up sharing the points. As a matter of fact I am really disappointed with the way we played because to me these are two points dropped,” Omollo told Goal.

Prior to Wednesday's match, the William Muluya led side had played to a barren draw against Sofapaka.