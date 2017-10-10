Panama feeling pressure as it looks to avoid reliving 2014 final day nightmare

The anger went viral. The undercurrent is what matters.

The video of veteran Panama defender Felipe Baloy insulting a reporter after a 4-0 loss to the United States and a heated news conference conversation between coach Hernan "Bolillo" Gomez and a different journalist made headlines throughout the region Friday.

The anger is there, though, because Panama is feeling the pressure. Four years ago Panama was in this same spot, looking like it was headed for the playoff. But a late collapse against the U.S. on the final matchday sent Mexico into the playoff and postponed Panama's dreams.

This is a country that has never qualified for the World Cup, and if it doesn't do it 2018, it will have to scrap what it's doing and start all over. The top players are familiar to fans in CONCACAF because of their longevity. The 36-year-old Baloy has been a centerpiece in Panama's back line for more than a decade. Forward Blas Perez, also 36, made his international debut the same year as Baloy. Goalkeeper Jaime Penedo, another member of the 36 club, wasn't long behind.

There are five Panama players in the current squad with more than 100 caps — Baloy will get there shortly and Armando Cooper could hit the mark next year. The team's nine most-capped players are active, and Amilcar Henriquez would make a 10th were it not for his shocking murder. With respect to pioneers like Luis Ernesto Tapia, Rommel Fernandez and the Dely Valdes brothers, this is the first generation of Panama players who, together, have shown their quality. These men have taken Panama from purely a baseball country to one that can compete on the international level.

They know this is their last chance. So too do their countrymen, including those in the media. Panama's press is unlike that of the U.S., where journalists keep an objective perspective and stay withdrawn from the team, or Mexico, where media members see criticizing the team as a full-time occupation. In Panama, the press is looking to be the representative of the population at large.