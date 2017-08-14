Pandya India's biggest positive - Kohli

Hardik Pandya was man of the match in India's third Test win over Sri Lanka and received lofty praise from Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli labelled Hardik Pandya as India's biggest positive from their dominant Test whitewash of Sri Lanka.

India wrapped up a 3-0 series triumph on Monday as they battered the hosts by an innings and 171 runs in the third Test.

Pandya scored his maiden Test century in India's only innings in another one-sided contest, which marked the tourists' second innings victory of the series, and won the Man of the Match award.

In his first series in the longest format Pandya scored 178 runs at an average of 59.33 while taking four wickets at 23.75.

And Kohli said of the all-rounder: "The regulars have performed, but the biggest positive would be Hardik's inclusion and the way he shaped up in these three Test matches.

"We are a young side, we look forward to playing Test cricket, we look forward to playing every single Test match with the same kind of excitement and that is the only way you can be ruthless.

"The usual suspects are always there and thereabouts. We like to be prepared beforehand and be proactive rather than being reactive.

"We have age on our side and we have an opportunity to play together for five, six years for the country."

Opposing captain Dinesh Chandimal, meanwhile, bemoaned Sri Lanka's lack of focus.

"[It was] a tough series as a team. India played some good cricket," he said.

"Our batting and bowling was below-par through the series. We had to be more patient and concentrate more."