Pandya rested for Sri Lanka Test series

The India selectors decided Hardik Pandya is in need of a rest following a heavy schedule.

India have rested Hardik Pandya for their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

The all-rounder made an outstanding start to his Test career in Sri Lanka, scoring a century in Pallekele in August after making a half-century on debut.

Pandya will not make his home bow in the longest format against the same opponents, though, as the selectors look at the bigger picture.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement said: "The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to rest all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Mr Pandya was named in the squad for the first two Tests.



"Considering Mr Pandya's heavy recent workload, the decision was made to negate any possibility of a major injury concern. Mr Pandya will undergo a period of strength conditioning at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru."

The first Test in the three-match series starts at Eden Gardens next Thursday.