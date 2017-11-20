Panna battle: Neymar vs Jesus - Ligue 1 goes social

The PSG man got his revenge after a cheeky nutmeg from the Man City youngster before taking on club-and-country colleague Dani Alves at head tennis

Neymar has shown that he poses a danger even to his team-mates in training.

The skills of the world’s most expensive player are renowned all over the globe, and over the course of the last week he has shown them with Brazil on international duty. One man who should have expected to be a victim of the 25-year-old, however, is Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City forward cheekily nutmegged Neymar during Brazil’s training at Craven Cottage last week, and the latter got his revenge with a cruel nutmeg of his own at Wembley.

In training prior to the scoreless draw against England, Jesus thought the session was over and was wandering towards the tunnel while taking off his bib. He did not, however, count on a cheeky piece of skill from the PSG star, who relished the fact that he had nutmegged his compatriot from long range.

While Neymar clearly relishes turning out for his country, he found one aspect to his dissatisfaction in England – the weather! Although winter is yet to really arrive in London, he was well wrapped up in training and showed his preference for a warmer climate as he posted a picture of himself with a snowman emoji.

Back in Paris, meanwhile, he tested his skills against Dani Alves in an improvised game of head tennis. Using a block as a target, the duo took a little while to get to grips with the game, but once they got their eye in both impressed. However, Neymar suffered a shock defeat to the veteran right-back in the point he posted on his social media account.

Alves, meanwhile, is settling into life in France impressively and has already taken to calling the capital “home”, as he proved as he got back to the club earlier this week.

Kylian Mbappe was equally pleased to return, having played for France in their victory against Wales and then a 2-2 draw against world champions Germany, in which they were only denied another win at the very last moment.