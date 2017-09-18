Panthers' Olsen out for up to eight weeks after surgery on broken foot

Greg Olsen looks set to miss between six and eight weeks of action after the Carolina Panthers tight end had surgery on a broken foot.

The Carolina Panthers are likely to be without Greg Olsen for up to eight weeks after he required surgery on a broken foot on Monday.

Tight end Olsen sustained the injury during the 9-3 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which moved the Panthers to 2-0 for the season.

Olsen was initially reported as probable to return, but the Panthers changed that status to begin the second half when the 32-year-old returned to the sideline on crutches, wearing a protective boot on his right foot.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Monday that Olsen had undergone an operation, with widespread reports indicating he could be out for as long as two months.

Olsen, who has been to three straight Pro Bowls, has been the Panthers' leading receiver in the past four seasons and is the only tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons (2014-16).

Eighth-year pro Ed Dickson, listed behind Olsen on the Panthers depth chart, had two catches for 26 yards against the Bills.