Panthers coach Rivera: I think Newton made a mistake

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera believes quarterback Cam Newton made a mistake with his comments towards a female reporter.

Despite his attempt to keep his media address focused on the team's upcoming game against the Detroit Lions, the Panthers coach vaguely addressed the unavoidable question regarding Newton's behaviour on Wednesday.

"I think Cam made a mistake," Rivera told a news conference on Thursday as he shifted his attention back to football.

When asked if he had spoken to Newton about his comments, Rivera replied: "I've pretty much made my comments about that."

Newton came under fire Wednesday for laughing at a question and saying "it's funny to hear a female talk about [pass] routes" after being asked about Devin Funchess' running routes.