Panthers LB Kuechly suffers another concussion

Luke Kuechly suffered another concussion during the Carolina Panthers' clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kuechly left Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

He was officially ruled out midway through the third quarter and the Panthers said he was in the concussion protocol.

Kuechly was injured on a short LeGarrette Blount run from the one-yard line. Kuechly rushed from the right side of the Eagles line as Blount was dropped for a one-yard loss on a run to the left. Kuechly sat on the turf at Bank of America Stadium before slowing getting up and being walked to the sideline by trainers.

He was checked on the sideline before jogging to the locker room prior to half-time. He then remained in the locker room at the start of the second half, when the Panthers announced he was being evaluated for a concussion.

It is worrying news for the All-Pro linebacker, who has missed nine games the last two seasons because of concussions.