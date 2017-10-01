Panthers prevent Brady from reaching another milestone

Tom Brady, 40, was denied the chance to tie Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the most regular-season wins in NFL history.

New England Patriots star Tom Brady was in line for yet another achievement on Sunday, but it was thwarted by the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina's 33-30 victory at Gillette Stadium prevented five-time Super Bowl champion Brady from tying with Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the most regular-season wins in NFL history.

Brady, 40, is still the NFL's all-time winningest quarterback with 210 wins, but his Patriots have 185 victories with him as the starter, one behind Favre and Manning.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP had a big day against a short-handed Panthers defence. He went 32 of 45 for 307 yards and two touchdowns as he again led a fourth-quarter rally to tie the game.

Carolina held a 30-23 lead until Brady found Danny Amendola in the back of the end zone on a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line with just over three minutes remaining.

The Patriots defence, which was shredded by Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, appeared to get a stop on the ensuing possession as the Carolina star was sacked by rookie Deatrich Wise.

That sack was negated by a questionable penalty on Stephon Gilmore and the drive continued as Newton led Carolina down the field to set up Graham Gano's game-winning 48-yard field goal.

Carolina saw starting safety Kurt Coleman (knee) and defensive end Mario Addison (knee) leave with injuries. The Panthers were already without starting cornerback Daryl Worley because of a pectoral muscle injury.

Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart did reach a milestone on Sunday. Stewart ran for 68 yards to become the leading rusher in franchise history, passing DeAngelo Williams. Stewart now has 6,868 career rushing yards. Williams ran for 6,846 yards while a member of the Panthers.

The Patriots have allowed a 300-yard passer in each game this season and that continued as Newton threw for 316 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. The 2015 NFL MVP also ran for a score to help the Panthers improve to 3-1 in their best offensive showing of the season.