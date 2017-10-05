Panthers reward Griffin with contract extension

Anthony Griffin, 51, will remain in Penrith until 2020 after guiding the Panthers to back-to-back NRL finals appearances.

The 51-year-old, who replaced Ivan Cleary in 2015, helped the Panthers to this season's semi-finals, having led Penrith to the same stage in his debut campaign.

"He's had a wonderful start to his term here at Panthers," Gould said during Penrith's end-of-season awards night on Wednesday.

"His first two years at the club we've qualified for the finals. It's the first time we've been back-to-back finals for something like 15 years, and only for the third time in the club's history.

"He becomes only the second coach to do it in his first two years of coaching the Panthers.

"So much so that he's been rewarded with an extension of his contract until the year 2020, he brings a lot of great qualities to our club."