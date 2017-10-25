Pape Souare has Crystal Palace shirt thrown back at him by fan following humiliating League Cup defeat

Pape Souare (c) warms up ahead of last night's defeat at Bristol City - PA

A humiliating evening for Pape Souare and his Crystal Palace team-mates at Ashton Gate was made even worse at the final whistle following the reaction of one irate visiting supporter.

Souare was a second-half substitute during Palace's embarrassing 4-1 League Cup defeat to their Championship hosts Bristol City. But the Senegalese suffered further ignominy when he retreated towards the away supporters at full-time.

The 27-year-old made a goodwill gesture of handing his shirt to one supporter in an attempt to apologise for Palace's efforts on the pitch.

It was not received well, however, and the fan in question decided to throw the shirt back in anger.

Souare has only recently returned to the set-up after a year out following a serious car crash but could understand supporters' frustrations in a tweet he posted last night.

Disappointing night, emotions were high. I understand the frustration. All love ❤️�� — Pape Souarè (@papesouare) October 24, 2017

Palace manager Roy Hodgson stressed after the match that he hoped Souare would not take the incident personally following his recovery from a career-threatening broken leg.

Disappointing to see, Pape Soaure throws top into crowd only for it to be thrown back #cpfcpic.twitter.com/1UpfSbMDfx — Tom (@Tomcpfcgower) October 24, 2017

Hodgson said the fans are “entitled to shows signs of displeasure” due to the club's dreadful start to the campaign.

“Our fans are very good and are a major weapon, so the last thing I am every going to do is say anything negative about them," he added.

Some Palace supporters, however, turned on the fan in question who threw Soure's shirt back.

Pape Souare makes his return to football after a severe car crash. Gives his shirt to the fans for them to throw it back. Disgusting — Scott (@ScottJonesCC4) October 24, 2017

Pape Souare has just returned from a lengthly time out hardly his fault all this shit. To throw the shirt back is a low blow tbh #cpfc — Gemma Day (@GSwagsta) October 24, 2017