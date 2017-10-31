Pape Souare is an inspiration for me, says Crystal Palace’s Wickham

The 24-year-old says the Senegal’s international recovery from a horrific car crash has served as motivation on his own road to recovery

Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham has revealed that the recovery of teammate Pape Souare served as an inspiration to him.

The English striker suffered a cruciate knee ligament tear in November 2016 which has kept him out of action for the past 11 months.

And the former Sunderland striker, closing in on a return from the injury, said the recovery of Souare - who broke his jaw and thighbone in a nasty car accident last December - has helped him through his difficult time in rehab.

“When I saw the state of his [Souare’s] car after the road accident I honestly didn’t think he would play football again but watching every single day of his rehab and he worked so hard which was a real inspiration during the difficult times for me,” Wickham told club website.

“In those situations, you work with each other and push each other on as you both work on your own individual recovery programmes.

“Having him in the gym every day during my rehab was great because it is an example to see how well he is progressing and fair play to him because having watched him closer than other players had the chance to do I have to say he has done ever so well to get back playing and good luck to him.”