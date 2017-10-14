Pape Souare named Crystal Palace Player of the Month

The Senegal international has been awarded the best player in Roy Hodgson’s squad for last month, following his return from a horrific auto crash

Pape Souare has been named Crystal Palace Player of the Month for September, a year after he survived a severe car accident.

The 27-year-old suffered an injury in an awful auto crash in September 2016. And he made a return to the first team as a second half substitute in last month's English League Cup win against Huddersfield.

Souare amassed a total of 4,261 votes from fans which accrued to 48% in total to clinch the club’s award for September.

And he has appreciated the fans for their support after receiving his award.

"Thank you guys for your support on this journey! I am honoured to receive the Player of the Month Award. Let's get back on track!" Souare tweeted.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes