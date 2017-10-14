Pape Souare named Crystal Palace Player of the Month

The Senegal international has been awarded the best player in Roy Hodgson’s squad for last month, following his return from a horrific auto crash

Pape Souare has been named Crystal Palace Player of the Month for September, a year after he survived a severe car accident.

The 27-year-old suffered an injury in an awful auto crash in September 2016. And he made a return to the first team as a second half substitute in last month's English League Cup win against Huddersfield.

Souare amassed a total of 4,261 votes from fans which accrued to 48% in total to clinch the club’s award for September.

And he has appreciated the fans for their support after receiving his award.

"Thank you guys for your support on this journey! I am honoured to receive the Player of the Month Award. Let's get back on track!" Souare tweeted.